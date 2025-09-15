Hello there, Cozy Keepers!

One of the most requested features has finally been added to the game... so let's get straight to the details!

🎣 Fishing

There was so much water around the shop, yet the only thing you could do with it was take a bath to avoid smelling bad. Well, not anymore! Some of these rivers now have fish you can catch.



You'll first need a Wooden Fishing Rod and some bait of your choosing.

Then, find a fishing spot (these are water docks where you must stand to use your fishing rod).

Once you're on the dock with your fishing rod and bait equipped, simply cast your line and wait a few seconds for a fish to bite.

A mini-game will start shortly after — all you need to do is hit the targets at the right time.

You can't lose this mini-game, but hitting the targets will help you catch the fish faster.

🧑‍🌾 New NPC – Aveline



Aveline is the daughter of the old fisherman of the Valley. She’ll sell you fishing-related products and help you get started with your new hobby.

🪤 Fishing Traps

Aveline has a few broken fishing traps that you can repair and use to catch certain aquatic creatures.



After repairing a trap, interact with it to submerge it in the water (no bait required).

Fishing traps take about 2–3 days to catch something. Once ready, interact with the trap to collect its contents.

Note: Don’t forget to submerge the trap again after collecting your catch!

🐟 New Product Display – Raw Fish Hanger

Perfect for displaying your freshly caught fish.

🦪 New Workstation – Pearl Extraction Table

Fishing traps can catch clams, which can be opened at this workstation to obtain White Pearls and Black Pearls.

🛠️ Changelog

Added 24 new items

Fixed map filter buttons not working correctly

Fixed the watering can not showing the correct key prompt

Fixed certain recipes not showing up on the Food Display

Fixed Knowledge UI showing a 0 yield for recipes

Fixed some items missing from Knowledge UI

Changed the Nomad Trader's icon to hide after 30 seconds, as players reported it was annoying to see all day

📜Final Note

The systems in this update may need some balancing and fixes, so I’ll be watching closely for your feedback and patching any issues as quickly as possible.

The next update will arrive in about a week and will complete this one by adding new decorations and a few extra features.

Once again, thank you so much for your support!❤️