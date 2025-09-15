Added damage to kick attack
Made changes to enemy navigation
Restored the ability to save
Fixed a UI issue with the menu that comes up when selecting your destination
Moved travel hit boxes closer to some islands
Added a toggle for windowed mode in settings
Restored the ability to save and play your saved game, windowed mode & more
