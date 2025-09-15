 Skip to content

15 September 2025 Build 19988671 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added damage to kick attack
Made changes to enemy navigation
Restored the ability to save
Fixed a UI issue with the menu that comes up when selecting your destination
Moved travel hit boxes closer to some islands
Added a toggle for windowed mode in settings

