 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19988658 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch focuses on fixing a few bugs and improving performance:

  • Fixed an issue where the auto-match name was not showing correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where “Gold Match” would sometimes stop responding.
  • Improved performance and optimization when many matches happen at the same time.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3427552
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link