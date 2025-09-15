- Fixed an issue where the auto-match name was not showing correctly.
- Fixed a bug where “Gold Match” would sometimes stop responding.
- Improved performance and optimization when many matches happen at the same time.
Version 1.0.0.1 Update Notes
This patch focuses on fixing a few bugs and improving performance:
