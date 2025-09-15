Hello everyone!
Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.12.1 has just released! This update brings a few small changes alongside some bug fixes. The full changelog can be viewed below.
But first, just another reminder that the 2.0 Edition Angry Baldi plushie from Makeship is still available for a few more days! You can check it out here. If you want one, be sure to order before it's gone!
Changelog
Changes
All entity animators now have their speed multiplied by the relative time scale. For example, Dr. Reflex's animations will slow down or speed up depending on how The Test has affected time.
Propagated audio sources can now have priority values assigned. This is used to ensure certain sounds are always audible over other sounds.
BSODA, nana peel and grappling hook entities now copy the player's status when spawned. This means they will be flipped or squished if the player is either of those when used.
BSODA spray, Beans' gum and grappling hook collision with entities is now independent of orientation since there is no easy way to determine whether or not they are upside down. This resolves an oversight in the previous version that made BSODAs ineffective against upside down entities.
When gum sticks to an entity, it now matches that entity's orientation.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that caused the file select screen to become unresponsive after deleting a file.
Fixed an issue that would cause file select buttons to not function properly if the number of actual save files somehow became inconsistent with the saved total value of save files.
Fixed crumbled balders moving on their own when influenced by outside conditions, such as when using the tape.
Fixed Baldi's slapping sound sometimes getting overridden and not being audible when there is a large number of competing audio sources (Like during Student Shuffle).
Fixed a bug that could cause Balloon Busters in endless mode to not reset properly after leaving a bonus question unanswered, resulting in balloons that would be ignored by the device.
Fixed mis-placed item spawn points in Room_Class_BalloonBuster_2.
Fixed issues with how entity orientation and height changes were handled. These fixes have resulted in a less smooth player flipping animation while squished unfortunately. Notably, this fixes
Rotating to see out of bounds if flipped while inside a vent.
The camera being pushed forward, potentially clipping beyond colliders, when being flipped while squished.
