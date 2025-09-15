Hello everyone!

Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.12.1 has just released! This update brings a few small changes alongside some bug fixes. The full changelog can be viewed below.

Changelog

Changes

All entity animators now have their speed multiplied by the relative time scale. For example, Dr. Reflex's animations will slow down or speed up depending on how The Test has affected time.

Propagated audio sources can now have priority values assigned. This is used to ensure certain sounds are always audible over other sounds.

BSODA, nana peel and grappling hook entities now copy the player's status when spawned. This means they will be flipped or squished if the player is either of those when used.

BSODA spray, Beans' gum and grappling hook collision with entities is now independent of orientation since there is no easy way to determine whether or not they are upside down. This resolves an oversight in the previous version that made BSODAs ineffective against upside down entities.

When gum sticks to an entity, it now matches that entity's orientation.

Bug Fixes