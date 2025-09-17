Engine
We have upgraded the engine to version 5.6.1
Updated DLSS plugin version to 8.2.0-NGX310.3.0 (DLL version 310.3.0.0).
Updated AMD FSR to 3.1.4a.
Balance
Increase standing loss from killing nation AI (such as Risar or town guards) from 1 to 5.
Updated all melee combat abilities to be correctly affected by the Force mechanic used for normal attacks, which increases or reduces damage based on where in the swing animation the weapon connects to a target. This was being overridden in the previous patch to address issues with some abilities having unintendedly low damage, or an irregular hit trace. All melee combat abilities now have a "sweet spot" in their animations for dealing the most damage. As a result, combat abilities in general will now deal less damage unless aimed well.
Dagger Precise Strikes base animation duration increased from 2.2s to 2.3s
2H Club abilities are now more affected by higher weapon weights
Polesword Sweeping Strikes base animation duration increased from 3.7s to 3.9s
Combat
Fixed a bug that made Crushing Blow drain 0 Mana.
Fixed a bug causing the Combat Ability Alternating Strikes to hit more times than intended.
Fixed Alternating Strikes having the wrong parry directions.
Magic
Increased the Mana cost of Sacrificial Eruption from 8 to 30.
Improved performance cost on mental leech VFX when facing the caster as the target
Fixed magic auto-cast bug caused by an engine-level input bug in UE5. Modifier+Key bindings would get stuck if the modifier key was released first. For example, pressing Ctrl+E and then releasing Ctrl before E would cause the key binding to get stuck.
Tasks
Reintroduced the Fishing Taskmaster in all towns.
Pets
Added Shoreprower craftable armor & bags.
Added Terror Bird craftable armor & bags.
Necromancy ritual pets now use a much simpler rule for which combinations you can have out at the same time without one of them dying; You can now have one risen horse as well as one additional non-horse risen pet of any kind. This means you can have a risen horse and a risen bear, but not a risen wolf and a risen bear at the same time.
Fixed broken resource textures on Lykiator bags
You can no longer sell Fallowborn Tagmatons spawned from an egg on the broker.
You can no longer trade Fallowborn Tagmatons spawned from an egg.
Mounts
Fixed issue where mounts would sometimes float in the air or end up underground after the rider dismounts them. This would only happen when players did a very specific sequence of steps.
UI and Interactions
Updated the in-game chat to fix existing scrolling issues.
Contested Regions on the map will now appear in a different color, making it easier at a glance to see which Regions have ongoing Outpost Sieges.
Fixed the Broker not showing any listings when using the “Any Broker” search option.
Added 2 new titles earned by killing tagmatons.
Added 3 new titles earned by using different Fatalities.
Added the missing Wolf category when filtering pet equipment in the broker.
Fixed outdated Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barracks construction plans item descriptions which still mentioned Guild Guard contracts despite them having been removed a long time ago.
Updated rank tooltips in the guild list.
Added missing UI icon for rare springbok.
Added missing icon to Alchemist fire arrow debuff.
Fixed issue with in-game buttons opening the account page that weren't working correctly.
Fixed a Haven loading screen tooltip which mentioned being able to leave Haven after reaching Clade Level 2, instead of the correct Clade Level 5.
Fixed an issue with the Elementalism spell UI in languages other than English.
Tutorial videos now show the key you have assigned to the keyboard presses. This also fixes the issue with the videos showing the old keybindings.
AI and NPCs
Removed the Tagmaton Disgorger’s health regeneration.
Updated the visual appearance of the orbs in The Vessel boss fight to look as intended
Fixed rendering issues with The Vessel boss portal vfx
Updated The Vessel boss vfx
Fixed low performance issue on the Alchemist Bowman’s fire arrow attack
Territory Control
Fixed an issue allowing for murders to be reported in certain Regions during an Outpost Siege.
Guilds can no longer contest Regions owned by allied guilds.
The cooldown period for a guild and its allies to attack a Region again after failing has been increased from 3 hours to 4 hours.
The cost of contesting a region has been increased to 250 Gold and 25000 Prominence
Fixed an issue where loading in the Inner Gates of an outpost during a contest when they had been opened would cause them to be shown as closed.
The Northern Canteri Outpost has been moved due to being too close to a nodeline which was causing issues.
You now need to be rank 4 to withdraw from the Outpost Resource Chest.
Server
Fixed a couple of node crashes.
Improved login server speed for authorizing multiple users at the same time.
Bugs
Fixed a bug that made it so that you could rest while mounted.
Fixed issue that made pickables spawn much slower if the field was almost full.
Fixed issue that made fast spawning pickables spawn .. less fast than they should.
Fixed an issue with amulet skill points not updating child skills correctly.
Fixed an issue where rings giving you skill points from attributes would not update child skill levels.
Fixed a bug where child skills were sometimes disabled when they shouldn't be.
Fixed an issue where skills that gained skillpoints from attributes on rings sometimes did not get its enabled level updated.
Fixed UI bug causing the buy button in the Broker to be offscreen when playing in Polish, Czech, or Russian.
Fixed an issue with trading “special currency” such as Silver Aegis or Hivebreaker Marks to a vendor that would result in all extra coins, over the cost of what was bought, being taken and converted to normal currency: Gold, Silver and Cuprum. It should now take only what is needed and return the rest of the “special currency”.
World
The Undercroft dungeon is now a Wilderness area.
Fixed issue where the previously adjusted spawn timers on all Foraging task pickables to be much faster did not take effect properly.
Pickables can now spawn in much larger quantities per field.
Increased the max amount of pickables spawners are allowed to spawn.
Fixed issue with server optimization in the Sator dungeon.
Fixed water sticking through stairs in Tindrem garden entrance.
Fixed grass not being pickable at a location in the Jungle
Update collision settings on assets in Sylvan Sanctum & Melisars Vault
Cantari bridge no longer has grass with collision
Fixed a few holes in mino dungeon
Fixed an elevator spot in mino dungeon
Fixed a few holes in sator dungeon
Fixed an issue with server optimization Sylvan Sanctum & Undercroft
Fixed issue with Shinarian labyrinth sticking through ground in one area close to a river
Updated the spawn timer on the Meduli lakeside village POI guard to 300 seconds instead of near instantly
Fixed cave blocked by landscape
Added missing house to a point of interest in the mountains
Fixed holes in landscape near gaulkor
Fixed some light issues in Tindrem sewers
Fixed light issues outside clothos spider cave south of fabernum
Fixed a few lava issues in gaulkor
Increased the amount of pickables in most spawners.
Fixed an issue with Skull Kua fishing tasks
Ultumeki asset fixes
Fixed texture seam in landscape
Fixed floating foliage
Fixed invisible walls
Landscape fixes
Fixed death trap & clipping issues in Kranesh
Fixed trees halfway below ground in colored forest
Fixed holes in Meduli tower
Fixed landscape texture issue
Fixed floating branches
Fixed floating rock
Fixed rock placement issue
Fixed gaps in ground at POI
Fixed grass issues
Fixed several floating rocks on path to Hyllspeia
Fixed several floating trees close to Minotaur dungeon
Fixed gap between ground & stairs in Tindrem garden
Fixed issues with waterfall near Toxai
Adjust light in cave close to Tindrem
Fixed tree inside rock
Fixed holes in Fabernum sewers
Fixed sharp edges in one landscape spot
Fixed holes in Sator dungeon temple entrance
Fixed some landscape issues
Fixed some floating foliage in the plains of Meduli
Fixed ground not connecting correctly with a cave POI
Fixed floating assets at ruins POI
Fixed mesh & collision issues at ruin POI
Fixed gap in meshes at spider cave entrance in Minotaur dungeon
Fixed gap in stairs in Tindrem
Fixed light issues close to abandoned mine south of Tindrem
Fixed floating watchtower in Morin Khur
Add missing ground assets to Morin Khur
Added a missing no-build zone to the black bear cave POI near Fabernum
Fixed holes in Minotaur dungeon
Fixed issues with house in Morin Khur
Fixed gap between meshes in Morin Khur
Fixed missing wall piece in arena district of tindrem
Fixed gap in landscape
Fixed hole in Morin Khur slum district
Fixed random tree below ground
Fixed mesh issues at one spidercave entrance
Fixed invisible collision in Morin Khur
Fixed 30 death traps
Fixed 5 Mesh issues
Fixed 6 random world issues
Fixed 3 landscape holes
Fixed an lod issue on certain trees in snowy biomes which would cause their trunks to disappear at too short a distance.
Changed files in this update