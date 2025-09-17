Updated all melee combat abilities to be correctly affected by the Force mechanic used for normal attacks, which increases or reduces damage based on where in the swing animation the weapon connects to a target. This was being overridden in the previous patch to address issues with some abilities having unintendedly low damage, or an irregular hit trace. All melee combat abilities now have a "sweet spot" in their animations for dealing the most damage. As a result, combat abilities in general will now deal less damage unless aimed well.