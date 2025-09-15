 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19988466 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed missing players.

⚙️ General Updates

  • Adjusted to increase the appearance rate of towers from the Arcanis realm.

  • Adjusted the spawn health of One-eyed Wizard to 85%.

🏰 Tower Updates

Red Demon

  • Adjusted passive skill Molten Fist:

    • Now deals damage to the designated target and surrounding targets within a radius of 280.

    • Increased damage scaling from:
      [(All Stats * 2/4/6) * number of negative effects on the designated target]
      to
      [(All Stats * 3/6/9) * number of negative effects on the designated target].

Black Magician

  • Reduced the damage of Darkness Signet Burst from
    [(Intelligence * 10) + 200]
    to
    [(Intelligence * 7) + 280].

🎨 UI Updates

  • Added playground changes when unlocking Background: Grakthorn.

Changed files in this update

