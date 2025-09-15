🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed missing players.
⚙️ General Updates
Adjusted to increase the appearance rate of towers from the Arcanis realm.
Adjusted the spawn health of One-eyed Wizard to 85%.
🏰 Tower Updates
Red Demon
Adjusted passive skill Molten Fist:
Now deals damage to the designated target and surrounding targets within a radius of 280.
Increased damage scaling from:
[(All Stats * 2/4/6) * number of negative effects on the designated target]
to
[(All Stats * 3/6/9) * number of negative effects on the designated target].
Black Magician
Reduced the damage of Darkness Signet Burst from
[(Intelligence * 10) + 200]
to
[(Intelligence * 7) + 280].
🎨 UI Updates
Added playground changes when unlocking Background: Grakthorn.
