Greetings Citizens!

The beta for Crush The Rebellion! has been updated again. This update is a bit smaller than last week's, but a full demo release is very close now so this will be the last beta update for the next several months. I hope to release the demo next week, after which all updates will be for the demo and the beta will be closed for some time.

While much of the demo is the same as the current beta, there will be a few extra restrictions to be aware of:

The demo is limited to the first 10 waves (i.e. the first boss fight). The game will end after defeating the boss, however it can be replayed any number of times

The demo does not allow the weapon loadout to be changed, however upgrades to the ship and the default loadout can still be applied as normal

Full release notes for v0.9.9: