🎮 Gameplay
New difficulty system: adjusted difficulty curve across all levels.
Medium & Hard modes now start with one-sided notes; later the camera shifts to the center and notes come from both sides.
Tutorial updated to match the new difficulty curve.
🎶 Content
New level: Onion 🧅, inspired by the winning design from our community contest.
Songs redesigned and rebalanced.
🎨 Visuals
Color palette redesign for better clarity and style across all levels.
🌍 Languages
Added full Spanish translation!
Changed files in this update