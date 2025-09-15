 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19988424 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:19:12 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 Gameplay

  • New difficulty system: adjusted difficulty curve across all levels.

  • Medium & Hard modes now start with one-sided notes; later the camera shifts to the center and notes come from both sides.

  • Tutorial updated to match the new difficulty curve.

🎶 Content

  • New level: Onion 🧅, inspired by the winning design from our community contest.

  • Songs redesigned and rebalanced.

🎨 Visuals

  • Color palette redesign for better clarity and style across all levels.

🌍 Languages

  • Added full Spanish translation!

