Patch 2.7.4 Fixes
🟢 Total:
– fixed some bugs in the descriptions of the talents and skills of the heroes;
🟢 Heroes and talents:
– Asur;
– The gunner;
– The Hunter/Shooter.
Asur
Battle Blades
HP theft has been increased by 15% and works on any land, while on native land it has been increased by 50%;
Blades of Chaos
Treatment for changing the rack has been increased by 15%.
The Gunner
An explosive approach
Creep damage reduced from 100% to 70%;
Threat from the air
Damage reduced by 10%.
Hunter / Shooter
Wild call
The Strength and Willpower buff is reduced by 2 times and depends on the greatest of Strength and Intelligence.
