 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19988416 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.7.4 Fixes

🟢 Total:

– fixed some bugs in the descriptions of the talents and skills of the heroes;

🟢 Heroes and talents:

– Asur;

– The gunner;

– The Hunter/Shooter.

Asur

Battle Blades

  • HP theft has been increased by 15% and works on any land, while on native land it has been increased by 50%;

Blades of Chaos

  • Treatment for changing the rack has been increased by 15%.

The Gunner

An explosive approach

  • Creep damage reduced from 100% to 70%;

Threat from the air

  • Damage reduced by 10%.

Hunter / Shooter

Wild call

  • The Strength and Willpower buff is reduced by 2 times and depends on the greatest of Strength and Intelligence.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3684821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link