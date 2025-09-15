Hey. It’s Roachard!

What a turnout for that voting thing, huh?

I would love to say it was a fair fight, but it looks like Faradics took the blue boy out back and made it quick. As promised, the Shocklance is being shipped out as we speak. Just make sure you update your Saxon Interface Client to receive one. Everyone who cast votes gets a complimentary order, and with such a high turnout, Faradics is makin the piece dirt cheap for any newcomers. But what the hell is this thing?

The Shocklance is a close-range blasting weapon that fires electron fields through multiple enemies at once. These fields are quite something, and there’s zero limiting modules for them, so you know it’s gonna get a bit weird.

Looks like there are attachment slots for explosive charges, kinetic boosting, and… an extension chord? Why the hell would you wanna plug it in?!

Anyway, below is the official memo from the Department of Warstock Operations. Read it and get back to work.

-Roach

FULL 1.4 CHANGELOG