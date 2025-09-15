 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19988412 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a new map, Corduba, in the Hispania region, along with the new class Scorpionarius - a heavy crossbow unit with 6 new weapon skills.

The next patch should (hopefully) arrive sooner than this one and will focus on the new Meta upgrade system.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2928451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link