----------
Highlights:
-
Weapon SwayGuns now sway based on various factors. Each weapon has a different sway modifier and is affected by the gun's length, weight, and whether it has a stock (extending/unfolding stocks decreases sway), bayonet, or open bipod. Movement speed affects the base sway amount, and your current inventory weight affects how much the weapons bob when swaying.
-
Improved Chest InventoryRearranged chest inventory by replacing two of the existing pouches with 4 socket pouches. The socket pouches work like most other VR inventory slots and are much easier to access. Make sure to recreate your custom loadout before starting a new mission!
----------
Major Changes/Fixes:
- Made stored pouch items easier to grab (you can now grab an item from your chest pouches if the pouch is open, even if that controller's trigger is not pulled... it's hard to explain, but you'll notice that it's not as much of a hassle to grab items anymore)
- Revised mission selection
- Added option to change grab icon (default (G + T), simple (white/red dot), or none)
Other Changes/Fixes:
- Decreased ammo crate capacity by 50%
- Decreased speed loss from crouching
- Smooth aim is now canceled when moving
- Fixed issue with 30rnd M16 magazine not loading
- Bots now shoot in a less consistent pattern
- Smoothed bots' aiming
- Made sprinting easier
- Running and sprinting are now faster to start
- Adjusted player body when crouching to make the chest inventory less intrusive
- Lowered max inventory weight
- Made menu buttons emissive so that they're always visible
----------
Conclusion:
The full update will be another two weeks or so until it's ready, and it will include everything listed here in addition to the door gunner mission and a tutorial level for the inventory (plus other miscellaneous fixes/changes).
Also:
I didn't get the chance to fully test everything before uploading this build, so be ready for more bugs than usual.
---
If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!
Discord
Subreddit
----------
Changed depots in test_build branch