Sorry that these fixes are a little later. I'm starting to slow down as I have to turn my attention to other life matters. It seems like the game is relatively stable now aside from a few friendship quests and minor bugs.
Patch Notes
Fixed friendship event triggers for Paul, Theseus, Ryan, and Thomas (some critical bugs were identified with Star Dragon and Theseus's final events, so those have been disabled until the next update)
Increased the fuel efficiency of the Fusion Engine by 4x
Fixed Nuclear Battery charge display
Fixed an issue causing the Fall Festival achievement to not trigger
Rufus should now properly sell holiday items at the Fall and Winter festivals
Suzy no longer shows up twice on the board during the fishing contest
Obtaining new mod blueprints should correctly decrease Theseus's health
Fixed various contract typos and incorrect tags
Reduced/Eliminated the memory cost of several fishing mods
Lowered the weight of Paper items
Bushes now properly drop Fungabeans during Winter (were dropping Carnelian Berries instead)
Fixed an issue that would sometimes give the player an invisible item when using the Minotaur mod
Halcyon now correctly awards Angler Coins for delivering fish
The Mercury 3 mod should now properly increase the player's speed
The game now starts in Windowed mode when launching for the first time to alleviate resolution issues
