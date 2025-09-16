 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19988380
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry that these fixes are a little later. I'm starting to slow down as I have to turn my attention to other life matters. It seems like the game is relatively stable now aside from a few friendship quests and minor bugs.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed friendship event triggers for Paul, Theseus, Ryan, and Thomas (some critical bugs were identified with Star Dragon and Theseus's final events, so those have been disabled until the next update)

  • Increased the fuel efficiency of the Fusion Engine by 4x

  • Fixed Nuclear Battery charge display

  • Fixed an issue causing the Fall Festival achievement to not trigger

  • Rufus should now properly sell holiday items at the Fall and Winter festivals

  • Suzy no longer shows up twice on the board during the fishing contest

  • Obtaining new mod blueprints should correctly decrease Theseus's health

  • Fixed various contract typos and incorrect tags

  • Reduced/Eliminated the memory cost of several fishing mods

  • Lowered the weight of Paper items

  • Bushes now properly drop Fungabeans during Winter (were dropping Carnelian Berries instead)

  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes give the player an invisible item when using the Minotaur mod

  • Halcyon now correctly awards Angler Coins for delivering fish

  • The Mercury 3 mod should now properly increase the player's speed

  • The game now starts in Windowed mode when launching for the first time to alleviate resolution issues

