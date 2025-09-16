Sorry that these fixes are a little later. I'm starting to slow down as I have to turn my attention to other life matters. It seems like the game is relatively stable now aside from a few friendship quests and minor bugs.

Fixed friendship event triggers for Paul, Theseus, Ryan, and Thomas (some critical bugs were identified with Star Dragon and Theseus's final events, so those have been disabled until the next update)

Increased the fuel efficiency of the Fusion Engine by 4x

Fixed Nuclear Battery charge display

Fixed an issue causing the Fall Festival achievement to not trigger

Rufus should now properly sell holiday items at the Fall and Winter festivals

Suzy no longer shows up twice on the board during the fishing contest

Obtaining new mod blueprints should correctly decrease Theseus's health

Fixed various contract typos and incorrect tags

Reduced/Eliminated the memory cost of several fishing mods

Lowered the weight of Paper items

Bushes now properly drop Fungabeans during Winter (were dropping Carnelian Berries instead)

Fixed an issue that would sometimes give the player an invisible item when using the Minotaur mod

Halcyon now correctly awards Angler Coins for delivering fish

The Mercury 3 mod should now properly increase the player's speed