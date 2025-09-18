Hello Slime Destroyers!

Remember when we said controller support would be out in early August? Yeah, about that. Turns out adapting an entire game to work properly with a gamepad was no small feat. 😅



But the wait is over, we’re thrilled to announce full controller support! We’ve been playing with controllers ourselves, and honestly, we love it. We think you will too.



This update also brings Steam Trading Cards! Along with them, you’ll find profile backgrounds, emotes, and other cool collectibles.



And finally, here are some extra tweaks and fixes not specifically related to controller support:

⚖️ BALANCE

Hardcore 4-2: Slightly easier now. After replaying as if we were new players, this stage was a bit harder than intended. We toned down enemy HP a little.

🎮 QUALITY OF LIFE

Snow event now explains its effects the first time it appears.

Thermometer tooltip improved for clarity.

Added “Hardcore” prefix on leaderboard for easier recognition on screenshots (that's for you folks on Discord!).

🛠️ FIXES

Various text tweaks across multiple languages.

Fixed vegetarian mode still showing meat in a few places (unacceptable!!!!).

Localized the lava shop “Back” button (previously English only).

Dropdown menus in settings now have a visual cue.

20% OFF for a limited time, grab it while it lasts!



