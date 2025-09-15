Features
- Added the mission 3
- Replaced placeholder assets in Mission 1 and 2
- Added post-demo "Thank you for playing"-screen
- Unified command views for input consistency across menu, hub and missions
- Main Menu visual update
- Quest log visual update
- Path choice screen is now more informative
- Added new tutorial steps
- Popout conversations added
- Added post-mission dialog
- Foundation for save file versioning
- Many additional animations for transitions
- Help screen rework
- Added help content for subjects
- Naming consistency improvements
- Added post-mission summary
- Added spending/earning Credits in dialogs
- Added whisper sequence
- Added shielding abilities
- Added support for semi-randomized damage
- Added focus animation to turn order in combat
- Added several new music tracks
Bugfixes
- Fixed feedback header typo
- Fixed highlighting on save file Delete
- Fixed duplicate tab error on multi-mission sessions
- Fixed lingering dynamic actions
- Fixed flags not being properly cleaned up
- Fixed log text being too long
- Fixed mission briefing not fitting the text
- Fixed map not appearing on some screen sizes
- Fixed player combat partial saving issue
- Fixed incorrect ability link
- Fixed turn order not displaying correct order in combat
- Fixed linger careet glitch
- Fixed issue with certain flags not saving
- Fixed music not playing on loaded games
- Fixed rewards sometimes not being granted
- Fixed missions not being selectable after completing multiple missions
Changed files in this update