15 September 2025 Build 19988315 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added the mission 3
  • Replaced placeholder assets in Mission 1 and 2
  • Added post-demo "Thank you for playing"-screen
  • Unified command views for input consistency across menu, hub and missions
  • Main Menu visual update
  • Quest log visual update
  • Path choice screen is now more informative
  • Added new tutorial steps
  • Popout conversations added
  • Added post-mission dialog
  • Foundation for save file versioning
  • Many additional animations for transitions
  • Help screen rework
  • Added help content for subjects
  • Naming consistency improvements
  • Added post-mission summary
  • Added spending/earning Credits in dialogs
  • Added whisper sequence
  • Added shielding abilities
  • Added support for semi-randomized damage
  • Added focus animation to turn order in combat
  • Added several new music tracks

Bugfixes

  • Fixed feedback header typo
  • Fixed highlighting on save file Delete
  • Fixed duplicate tab error on multi-mission sessions
  • Fixed lingering dynamic actions
  • Fixed flags not being properly cleaned up
  • Fixed log text being too long
  • Fixed mission briefing not fitting the text
  • Fixed map not appearing on some screen sizes
  • Fixed player combat partial saving issue
  • Fixed incorrect ability link
  • Fixed turn order not displaying correct order in combat
  • Fixed linger careet glitch
  • Fixed issue with certain flags not saving
  • Fixed music not playing on loaded games
  • Fixed rewards sometimes not being granted
  • Fixed missions not being selectable after completing multiple missions

