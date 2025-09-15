Ternion has been updated with a few fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Vastly reduced the amount of camera movement while using the HDev, to help navigating the HDev with mouse.

Increased (x2/x4) the amount of credits gave by enemies at mid game (late game of early access).

Added tutorial popups for Spaceship and Hovercraft.

Kiza: removed two lines of dialogue.

Kiza: added a popup message for a very basic HDev tutorial. Full tutorial is still available by talking with Fushiko while on that planet.

Raithu VII: fixed a bug where an enemy would stop attacking if the character Senso is KO.

There's more to come...

In meanwhile I'm still working on the next small chunk of story and it's almost completed. Before releasing it, I planned to make a few improvements to earlier parts of the story. Hopefully I'm going to improve the Ternion's attack minigame and fix a few other issues.

Cheers,

MGUB

...a small spoiler without context...