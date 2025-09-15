 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19988213 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! We fixed a small bug - one of the character sprites was displaying incorrectly and looked a bit creepy. All sorted now!

This game's been out since 2019, but we still see people playing it from time to time. When we spot issues like this, we just can't leave them hanging there 😅

Thanks to everyone still enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Lingua Fleur: Lily - base - TC/EN Depot 986281
