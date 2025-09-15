Hey everyone! We fixed a small bug - one of the character sprites was displaying incorrectly and looked a bit creepy. All sorted now!
This game's been out since 2019, but we still see people playing it from time to time. When we spot issues like this, we just can't leave them hanging there 😅
Thanks to everyone still enjoying the game!
Quick Update!
