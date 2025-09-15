Hey everyone,
Patch 2025.9.9.0.21 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.
A new playable species, the deinosuchus, has been added to the game!
Aerial dinosaurs have new beak-attack sounds, one sound per size category.
Aerial dinosaurs now have their own eating sounds, one sound per size category.
The archelon now uses the new beak-attack sounds.
New eating gastrolith sounds play when eating gastroliths.
Now the appropriate eating flesh sound plays when eating anemone, starfish, and clams for non-beaked dinosaurs and beaked dinosaurs.
Fixed some cases of dinosaurs' tongues stretching out really far after they ate.
Fixed a problem with the titanoboa getting stuck near nests.
Fixed a problem with the legs animator stretching the feet of some dinosaurs.
Wild dinosaurs are once again playing thier eating sounds.
Gastroliths can now also spawn on the beaches.
Fixed a glitch with logging in and out of many dinosaurs during a single session.
Fixed the pachycephalosaurus camera being too far zoomed in all the time.
A new fish carcass model and texture has been added to the game.
The fish carcass switches to a bones-only model when flesh is less than 25% remaining.
Fish carcasses can now spawn on land around coastlines.
Fixed a glitch where some fish carcasses could spawn under the terrain and be unreachable.
Changed depots in evolution branch