Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.21 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

A new playable species, the deinosuchus, has been added to the game!

Aerial dinosaurs have new beak-attack sounds, one sound per size category.

Aerial dinosaurs now have their own eating sounds, one sound per size category.

The archelon now uses the new beak-attack sounds.

New eating gastrolith sounds play when eating gastroliths.

Now the appropriate eating flesh sound plays when eating anemone, starfish, and clams for non-beaked dinosaurs and beaked dinosaurs.

Fixed some cases of dinosaurs' tongues stretching out really far after they ate.

Fixed a problem with the titanoboa getting stuck near nests.

Fixed a problem with the legs animator stretching the feet of some dinosaurs.

Wild dinosaurs are once again playing thier eating sounds.

Gastroliths can now also spawn on the beaches.

Fixed a glitch with logging in and out of many dinosaurs during a single session.

Fixed the pachycephalosaurus camera being too far zoomed in all the time.

A new fish carcass model and texture has been added to the game.

The fish carcass switches to a bones-only model when flesh is less than 25% remaining.

Fish carcasses can now spawn on land around coastlines.