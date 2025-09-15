 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19988211
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.21 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • A new playable species, the deinosuchus, has been added to the game!

  • Aerial dinosaurs have new beak-attack sounds, one sound per size category.

  • Aerial dinosaurs now have their own eating sounds, one sound per size category.

  • The archelon now uses the new beak-attack sounds.

  • New eating gastrolith sounds play when eating gastroliths.

  • Now the appropriate eating flesh sound plays when eating anemone, starfish, and clams for non-beaked dinosaurs and beaked dinosaurs.

  • Fixed some cases of dinosaurs' tongues stretching out really far after they ate.

  • Fixed a problem with the titanoboa getting stuck near nests.

  • Fixed a problem with the legs animator stretching the feet of some dinosaurs.

  • Wild dinosaurs are once again playing thier eating sounds.

  • Gastroliths can now also spawn on the beaches.

  • Fixed a glitch with logging in and out of many dinosaurs during a single session.

  • Fixed the pachycephalosaurus camera being too far zoomed in all the time.

  • A new fish carcass model and texture has been added to the game.

  • The fish carcass switches to a bones-only model when flesh is less than 25% remaining.

  • Fish carcasses can now spawn on land around coastlines.

  • Fixed a glitch where some fish carcasses could spawn under the terrain and be unreachable.

