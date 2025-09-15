Hey everyone,

A massive thank you for your incredible passion and support for Greedland! From our Early Access days all the way to today's official launch, your companionship and every single piece of feedback have been the fuel that keeps me optimizing the game and pushing forward.

To get the official version into your hands as fast as possible, I've been pouring my heart into creating new content over the last six months. As a solo developer, I know some bugs and glitches are bound to pop up. That's why I've set up this dedicated announcement – to make it super easy and efficient for all of us to gather any issues you run into, along with your brilliant ideas for improving the game. Please share them through the channels below!

▶ How to Share Your Feedback

【Join Our Community】 Hop into our Official Discord: Greedland

We'd love for you to join our special BUG Report Channel: bug-report, this is a direct line to the development team, where you can tell us about any bugs or problems you encounter in the game. When you post, please give us as much detail as possible (screenshots or screen recordings are a huge help!), as this will massively speed up our ability to find and fix issues.

If you just want to chat with other players and share your experiences, feel free to join our Official Discord General Channel: chat-english, you'll find me and other players there for more casual discussions!

I'll do my absolute best to chat with you personally, but fixing bugs and optimizing the game takes up a lot of my time. Don't worry, though; I'll also have some friends helping me out with replies!

▶ Crucial Info for Your Feedback (Please Read!)

To help us tackle your issues even faster, please provide the following details when you submit your feedback:

Steam Account Name: This helps us quickly pinpoint any account-specific problems.

Problem Description: Tell us everything! When did it happen? Which level were you on? What weapons were you using? The more detail, the better.

Screenshots/Screen Recordings: "Seeing is believing," and visual evidence is our most powerful tool for solving problems!

Once again, a giant thank you to all commanders for your contributions and sticking with us. Let's work together to make Greedland the best it can be!

The Greedland Development Team

September 16, 2025