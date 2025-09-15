Hi Everyone,
In Version 2.9, the Platinum Coin has been added to the game. When you defeat the boss, some gold coins will be converted into Platinum Coins, and each Platinum Coin counts as two gold coins.
Also, there are some modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
Platinum Coin Drop
New Game Icon
Modifications
Slightly reduced the brightness of Greenfield
Modify sicklus abilities & quantity
Limit the number of crafting Daggers
Bug Fix
Fix the problem of some text being too long
Changed files in this update