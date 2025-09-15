Hi Everyone,



In Version 2.9, the Platinum Coin has been added to the game. When you defeat the boss, some gold coins will be converted into Platinum Coins, and each Platinum Coin counts as two gold coins.

Also, there are some modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!



New Features

Platinum Coin Drop

New Game Icon

Modifications

Slightly reduced the brightness of Greenfield

Modify sicklus abilities & quantity

Limit the number of crafting Daggers

Bug Fix