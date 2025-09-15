 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19988166 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,


In Version 2.9, the Platinum Coin has been added to the game. When you defeat the boss, some gold coins will be converted into Platinum Coins, and each Platinum Coin counts as two gold coins.

Also, there are some modifications come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Platinum Coin Drop

  • New Game Icon

Modifications

  • Slightly reduced the brightness of Greenfield

  • Modify sicklus abilities & quantity

  • Limit the number of crafting Daggers

Bug Fix

  • Fix the problem of some text being too long

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113771
