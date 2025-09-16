Release Highlights





🦖 Features

Added support for Chinese localization (Simplified and Traditional). The app will automatically match your system’s preferred language, and fall back to English if a translation isn’t available.

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

Fixed scroll bar style in benchmark selection menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when running a Ray Tracing benchmark.

Fixed incorrect app icon on certain Android devices.

Improved clarity around which Evolve edition (Free, Advanced, or Professional) a user is running.

Evolve Advanced: The current loop index is now displayed during benchmark runs when using the --loop command-line option.

✍️ Additional Information

