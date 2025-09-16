 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19988155 Edited 16 September 2025 – 09:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Highlights

🦖 Features

Added support for Chinese localization (Simplified and Traditional). The app will automatically match your system’s preferred language, and fall back to English if a translation isn’t available.

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

  • Fixed scroll bar style in benchmark selection menu.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when running a Ray Tracing benchmark.

  • Fixed incorrect app icon on certain Android devices.

  • Improved clarity around which Evolve edition (Free, Advanced, or Professional) a user is running.

  • Evolve Advanced: The current loop index is now displayed during benchmark runs when using the --loop command-line option.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!

Changed files in this update

