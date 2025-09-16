🏛️ Roman Triumph 1.0 is Live! 🏛️

After years of work, Roman Triumph has finally reached 1.0. This marks a huge milestone, but it’s not the end of development, far from it. I’ll continue to improve systems, fix bugs, and bring in new content. For now though, let me tell you about what’s new in this update.

A New Frontier: The Desert Biome

Rome’s ambitions were never limited to Europe. The legions marched across the seas, into the burning sands of North Africa, where survival was as much a battle as any campaign.

Now you too can try your hand at building in this unforgiving land. But beware: the desert is not for beginners.

Open Terrain: Unlike the northern forests, the desert offers few mountains or choke points. Expect your defenses to be tested out in the open.

Barren Soil: Crops won’t grow without water. You’ll need to construct aqueducts to supply farms, or turn to alternatives: animal farming, hunting, fishing, or trade. If you earn Ceres’ favor, her blessings can temporarily turn sand into fertile soil.

Scarce Timber, Rich Minerals: The desert lacks trees, so wood will be precious. But in exchange, the sands are rich with iron and stone , giving you strong trade leverage.

Wildlife: Camels, zebras, and even elephants roam the land. They’re vital hunting targets early on, though not without danger.

The desert is harsh, but for those who master it, riches and glory await.

A Monstrous Threat: The Minotaur

Forged in the forgotten labyrinths beneath Crete, the Minotaur has awoken. A beast of both man and bull, born of the gods’ judgment and man’s hubris, it now stalks the scorching desert.

The Minotaur is no ordinary foe: it can cut through entire legions with terrifying force. Surviving its arrival will require cunning, preparation, and sacrifice.

Spikes & Traps

You can now place spikes around your city. These cheap, early-game defenses damage enemies that step onto them, though they wear down with each use. They’re not a replacement for walls, but in desperate times, spikes may save your city. Spikes can also be upgraded with poison which makes them even deadlier.

Other Additions

New blessings from the gods, offering fresh strategies and opportunities.

Many QoL improvements and bug fixes to polish the experience.

This 1.0 release is a huge step forward, but it isn’t the end. I’ll keep building on this foundation, just as Rome itself grew from a small city into an empire.

Thank you for being part of this journey, it’s been incredible seeing the community grow around this game, and I can’t wait to see the cities you’ll build in the desert.

The best way to support us right now is by leaving a Steam review🌟. It makes a huge difference on the first day of a 1.0 launch.

Philippe

Looking for more?

Our other Forklift-published game Space Scum is running an Open Playtest right now.

Jump in, explore the galaxy, fight hostile factions, and share your feedback 👇🏻