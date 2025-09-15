Bug Fixes - Fixed "Apply Upgrade" button being interactable when you already have crew (ship) upgrade of this type.

- Fixed units not reloading when idling

- Fixed medkits having interaction that DOES NOTHING



Balancing - Disabled zombie boomers spawning in the first sector

- Added a weapon trade station in the initial location

- Decreased amount of enemies spawning



Features - Changes in main menu

- Added links to socials

- Added current ammo display

- Added edge panning for camera

- Added small shadow to the font so its more readable



Misc - Added new cheat commands