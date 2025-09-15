 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19988149 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

- Fixed "Apply Upgrade" button being interactable when you already have crew (ship) upgrade of this type.
- Fixed units not reloading when idling
- Fixed medkits having interaction that DOES NOTHING

Balancing

- Disabled zombie boomers spawning in the first sector
- Added a weapon trade station in the initial location
- Decreased amount of enemies spawning

Features

- Changes in main menu
- Added links to socials
- Added current ammo display
- Added edge panning for camera
- Added small shadow to the font so its more readable

Misc

- Added new cheat commands

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3807941
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3807942
  • Loading history…
