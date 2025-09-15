Bug Fixes- Fixed "Apply Upgrade" button being interactable when you already have crew (ship) upgrade of this type.
- Fixed units not reloading when idling
- Fixed medkits having interaction that DOES NOTHING
Balancing- Disabled zombie boomers spawning in the first sector
- Added a weapon trade station in the initial location
- Decreased amount of enemies spawning
Features- Changes in main menu
- Added links to socials
- Added current ammo display
- Added edge panning for camera
- Added small shadow to the font so its more readable
Changed files in this update