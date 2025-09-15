 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19988139 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Update 1.4 has landed, and we're happy to announce that it includes a brand-new weapon - The Shocklance.

The Shocklance comes with a suite of new upgrades. They're pretty cool,

You can read more about the Shocklance and some if its upgrades HERE.

-Pigeons

1.4 Patch Notes

Weapon Focusing

At level 4, you can now press MMB on a weapon in your inventory to focus it! You are much more likely to find upgrades for your focused weapon.

Saxonite Transport Update

We’ve heard your feedback about Saxonite Transport being too long so we’re making some updates to this mission:

  • Brought rocket launch pads closer to the truck garages so that Hunk gets to his destination faster

  • Added new launch pads in all levels to give this mission more variety

  • The first part of this mission now always requires 2 barrels rather than 3-4

  • Hunk’s waypoint gets smaller when you look directly at him so that it doesn’t block enemies

Wrangler

  • Objects that you lasso can no longer miss and go flying past you

Tumbleweed

  • The fast reload buff now stacks correctly when damaging targets

Swarm Launcher

Scatterburst

  • Added a new animation when firing all of the Swarm Launcher pellets at once

Skins

The Globbler and Carver each have a new skin that can drop randomly from enemies!

The Carver - Pardoned

Globbler - Overgrowth

Misc

  • Upgrade pickup notifications are marked with NEW the first time you find an upgrade

  • Clamber has been improved so it doesn’t send you flying off thin surfaces and won’t try to clamber you into ceilings

  • Fixed a bug where damage numbers from meleeing a target could sometimes appear at the world origin

  • Fixed a bunch of areas where enemies could teleport to you

  • Fixed an issue where discovered Broken Frame upgrades couldn’t be crafted

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link