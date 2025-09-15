Hey folks,

Update 1.4 has landed, and we're happy to announce that it includes a brand-new weapon - The Shocklance.

The Shocklance comes with a suite of new upgrades. They're pretty cool,

-Pigeons

1.4 Patch Notes

Weapon Focusing

At level 4, you can now press MMB on a weapon in your inventory to focus it! You are much more likely to find upgrades for your focused weapon.

Saxonite Transport Update

We’ve heard your feedback about Saxonite Transport being too long so we’re making some updates to this mission:

Brought rocket launch pads closer to the truck garages so that Hunk gets to his destination faster

Added new launch pads in all levels to give this mission more variety

The first part of this mission now always requires 2 barrels rather than 3-4

Hunk’s waypoint gets smaller when you look directly at him so that it doesn’t block enemies

Wrangler

Objects that you lasso can no longer miss and go flying past you

Tumbleweed

The fast reload buff now stacks correctly when damaging targets

Swarm Launcher

Scatterburst

Added a new animation when firing all of the Swarm Launcher pellets at once

Skins

The Globbler and Carver each have a new skin that can drop randomly from enemies!

The Carver - Pardoned

Globbler - Overgrowth

Misc