Hey folks,
Update 1.4 has landed, and we're happy to announce that it includes a brand-new weapon - The Shocklance.
The Shocklance comes with a suite of new upgrades. They're pretty cool,
You can read more about the Shocklance and some if its upgrades HERE.
-Pigeons
1.4 Patch Notes
Weapon Focusing
At level 4, you can now press MMB on a weapon in your inventory to focus it! You are much more likely to find upgrades for your focused weapon.
Saxonite Transport Update
We’ve heard your feedback about Saxonite Transport being too long so we’re making some updates to this mission:
Brought rocket launch pads closer to the truck garages so that Hunk gets to his destination faster
Added new launch pads in all levels to give this mission more variety
The first part of this mission now always requires 2 barrels rather than 3-4
Hunk’s waypoint gets smaller when you look directly at him so that it doesn’t block enemies
Wrangler
Objects that you lasso can no longer miss and go flying past you
Tumbleweed
The fast reload buff now stacks correctly when damaging targets
Swarm Launcher
Scatterburst
Added a new animation when firing all of the Swarm Launcher pellets at once
Skins
The Globbler and Carver each have a new skin that can drop randomly from enemies!
The Carver - Pardoned
Globbler - Overgrowth
Misc
Upgrade pickup notifications are marked with NEW the first time you find an upgrade
Clamber has been improved so it doesn’t send you flying off thin surfaces and won’t try to clamber you into ceilings
Fixed a bug where damage numbers from meleeing a target could sometimes appear at the world origin
Fixed a bunch of areas where enemies could teleport to you
Fixed an issue where discovered Broken Frame upgrades couldn’t be crafted
Changed files in this update