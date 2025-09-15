 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19988017 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:06:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new expansion for the game is in the works. When finished this expansion will be posted as a free update for the game.

Question about it:

Length: I am aiming for this to be almost if not as long as the normal game.

Content: Many cut enemies, bosses, and segments will be fully realized here. The lore will also be greatly fleshed out. New accessories and weapons will be added as well.

Story: You play as a new main character and will get another perspective on the events of the game.

Translations are still planned to be added. Russian and Spanish should be out pretty soon, and there are others in the works.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3894171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link