A new expansion for the game is in the works. When finished this expansion will be posted as a free update for the game.

Question about it:

Length: I am aiming for this to be almost if not as long as the normal game.

Content: Many cut enemies, bosses, and segments will be fully realized here. The lore will also be greatly fleshed out. New accessories and weapons will be added as well.

Story: You play as a new main character and will get another perspective on the events of the game.

Translations are still planned to be added. Russian and Spanish should be out pretty soon, and there are others in the works.