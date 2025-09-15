Commanders!

I want to extend my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support! Greedland 1.0 is officially LIVE! But this is just the beginning; 1.0 is not the end. I am committed to our development roadmap, constantly bringing you even more exhilarating combat and slaughter!

What's New in 1.0:

New Map & Modes:

New Map-Lava Area You've already battled across three challenging maps—Jungle, Desert, and Icefield—each teeming with unexpected enemy combinations and powerful BOSSes. Now, your mercenary journey into Greedland plunges into a thrilling new phase! Version 1.0 takes you deep into the Lava Area, featuring 10 fresh levels and an endless mode! Brace for new environments and monster types, delivering even tougher pioneering challenges and, of course, richer rewards!！

New Mode-Base Defense The alien swarm has suddenly erupted from its collective nest, launching a coordinated counterattack on the mercenaries' base! Mercenaries! Defend our outpost on Greedland! Hold the gates against an overwhelming tide of bugs! In the all-new Base Defense mode, you'll face a completely different combat flow and a relentless insectoid invasion. Command has equipped you with new weapons and gear, with the Titan Mechas standing out as the ultimate powerhouses. When the battle pushes you to your limits, don't hesitate to call in a Titan Drop, deploying its unique weapon sets and armor skills to break the encirclement!

Titan Mechas:

Prepare for ultimate power, mercenaries! Now, not only can you customize your Power Armor, primary weapons, equipments, and Airdrops, but you can also pre-equip two devastating Mechas: the Bipedal Titan and the Light Titan! As you battle through Greedland's alien swarms, build up your "Titan Power." Then, unleash hell with an aerial Titan drop, calling down these colossal war machines to bring overwhelming extra firepower and smash through any enemy encirclement!

Bipedal Titan

Light Titan

New Equipment:

With the development of the new map, the Lava Area, interstellar mercenaries face even tougher challenges—it's time for an equipment overhaul! This time, the Logistics Department brings you 2 new Power Armors, 2 new weapons, 5 equipments, and 3 fused equipment. Of the two Power Armors, one specializes in mecha combat and the other in resource collection; both new weapons are exceptionally skilled at inflicting widespread damage on enemies!

Equipment - Ice Cyclone

Fused Equipment - Phantom Guard

2-Player Online Co-op:

Now supporting exhilarating 2-player online co-op! And get ready, commanders, because we're planning to expand this to up to 4-player co-op in the future!

As I said at the start, this is just the beginning! Even more exciting updates for Greedland are already in the pipeline, so stay tuned!

Thank you, commanders, for your incredible support!

Join the interstellar mercenaries and conquer alien worlds!