TROLEU IS OUT NOW!

We’ve all been waiting for this day. In the playtest we’ve been riding, kicking and boxing. In the demo we checked countless travel passes and issued a multitude of tickets. Now passengers look up to you as their savior and fare evaders start shaking upon hearing your name. But it’s time to move to a whole other level…Here’s what we got:We launched the CRITICAL REFLEX Publisher Sale. All of our games and new releases are on discount from our classics like Buckshot Roulette and Arctic Eggs to new releases: No, I’m not a Human andSo come and get it while it’s 10% off during launch week!!The world of Balkan public transport awaits! And it’s a tough world, to be frank.