15 September 2025 Build 19987860 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to download or follow EndSeeker !

With this update come :

  • Add success (finally \\o/)

  • Fix changement camera when room change

Thanks for you feedback ;)

