Big old list of bug fixes, reported by Beast, Macabre, and zf13448. One bug dumped your entire inventory into the ocean if you were wearing leather armor at the start of Ch.3. Another bug let corpses catch you doing property damage and decreased faction respect. The rest are mostly quest and script bug fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed bug where corpses would catch you doing property damage and decrease respect (thanks to zf13448).

-Fixed bug where "timePass" command would set timer and time out next dialogue window (thanks to Macabre).

-Fixed bug where Ralo wouldn't give you contracts after the festival if you talked to Gorbo first in Ch.2.

-Fixed bug in Ch.3 story file where Merchant was set to main party in Moonshade Slums (thanks to Beast).

-Fixed major bug where inventory was dumped in the ocean in Ch.3 intro if you had Leather Armor.

-Fixed bug in Ch.2 where pitfight doorway in sewers was impassable (thanks to Macabre).

-Fixed some Ch.2 map transition text (thanks to Macabre).