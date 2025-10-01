 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 19987784 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi,

The Photographer has just been updated to v1.2.0.

The game is complete now. But if there is the need to add more scenes, it will be done in the future.

If you encounter any bugs or typos, please let me know.

Thank you!

Regards!

