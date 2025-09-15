Update, Version 20250915
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smith.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a magic anvil
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a field of ice berries.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a campfire near the ice berry field.
##########Debug#################
[Audio Assets]Fixed a bug that causes "Rasputin Returns" to have a very long gap between loop.
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】加入了一个工匠
【多洛维营地】加入了一个魔法铁砧
【多洛维营地】加入了一个冰莓种植区域
【多洛维营地】冰莓种植区域附近加入了一个营火。
##########Debug#################
【音乐资源】修复了一个导致【拉斯普京归来】循环播放时中间有一个很长的间隔的Bug。
