Changelog
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the rival’s vehicle might not be displayed in the results when the rival finished first in Single Rally
Fixed an issue where some trees disappeared in Nordic Lakeside
Fixed light intensity
Other minor fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the rival’s vehicle might not be displayed in the results when the rival finished first in Single Rally
Fixed an issue where some trees disappeared in Nordic Lakeside
Fixed light intensity
Other minor fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update