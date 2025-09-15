 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19987694 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the rival’s vehicle might not be displayed in the results when the rival finished first in Single Rally

  • Fixed an issue where some trees disappeared in Nordic Lakeside

  • Fixed light intensity

  • Other minor fixes

