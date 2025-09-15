We've launched new DLC today! Here are the details.
Betta Fish Pack 1 includes:
Koi Dumbo Plakat Betta
Crimson Red Dumbo Plakat Betta
Blue Veiltail Betta
Yellow Koi Veiltail Betta
Red Dragon Plakat Betta
Yellow Dragon Plakat Betta
Blue Halfmoon Betta
Magenta Halfmoon Betta
Vampire Double Tail Plakat Betta
Koi Double Tail Plakat Betta
There’s also going to be two free fish that everyone who owns the game will be getting: the Gold Halfmoon Betta and the Gold Veiltail Betta!
Like always, every fish is designed to behave like their real-world counterparts (as closely as our systems allow). And if you want to have a say in what DLC content gets released next, head over to our Patreon. Memberships above $3/mo will be able to vote on which DLC are released next, and memberships above $5/mo will get DLC Steam codes automatically sent to their inboxes without having to purchase them while subscribed (plus other tiers with other perks that you can check out).
Thanks for reading!
Gord & the Fish Game team
