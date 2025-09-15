We've launched new DLC today! Here are the details.



Betta Fish Pack 1 includes:

Koi Dumbo Plakat Betta

Crimson Red Dumbo Plakat Betta

Blue Veiltail Betta

Yellow Koi Veiltail Betta

Red Dragon Plakat Betta

Yellow Dragon Plakat Betta

Blue Halfmoon Betta

Magenta Halfmoon Betta

Vampire Double Tail Plakat Betta

Koi Double Tail Plakat Betta







There’s also going to be two free fish that everyone who owns the game will be getting: the Gold Halfmoon Betta and the Gold Veiltail Betta!

Like always, every fish is designed to behave like their real-world counterparts (as closely as our systems allow). And if you want to have a say in what DLC content gets released next, head over to our Patreon. Memberships above $3/mo will be able to vote on which DLC are released next, and memberships above $5/mo will get DLC Steam codes automatically sent to their inboxes without having to purchase them while subscribed (plus other tiers with other perks that you can check out).



Thanks for reading!



Gord & the Fish Game team