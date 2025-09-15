 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19987652 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've launched new DLC today! Here are the details.

Betta Fish Pack 1 includes:

  • Koi Dumbo Plakat Betta

  • Crimson Red Dumbo Plakat Betta

  • Blue Veiltail Betta

  • Yellow Koi Veiltail Betta

  • Red Dragon Plakat Betta

  • Yellow Dragon Plakat Betta

  • Blue Halfmoon Betta

  • Magenta Halfmoon Betta

  • Vampire Double Tail Plakat Betta

  • Koi Double Tail Plakat Betta




There’s also going to be two free fish that everyone who owns the game will be getting: the Gold Halfmoon Betta and the Gold Veiltail Betta!

Like always, every fish is designed to behave like their real-world counterparts (as closely as our systems allow). And if you want to have a say in what DLC content gets released next, head over to our Patreon. Memberships above $3/mo will be able to vote on which DLC are released next, and memberships above $5/mo will get DLC Steam codes automatically sent to their inboxes without having to purchase them while subscribed (plus other tiers with other perks that you can check out).

Thanks for reading!

Gord & the Fish Game team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1372151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link