17 September 2025 Build 19987606 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🫧 This is a beautifully minimalist and fun puzzle adventure game. Here, you take on the role of a tiny bubble, navigating through hidden dangers in everyday environments. With clever clicks and gentle air currents, you’ll guide your bubble through thrilling challenges and embark on a whimsical adventure.

✨ For now, the game already offers a variety of well-crafted levels and tricky mechanisms for you to enjoy the unique blend of lightness and tension. Even more exciting, we are working on a Level Editor and Steam Workshop feature! Soon, players will be able to create their own stages, share imaginative ideas, and challenge limitless bubble adventures together with the global community.

🎉 Start your journey in “Bubble Journey” today and float into a world of lighthearted challenges!

