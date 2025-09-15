Improved
- Changed how the registration for CPU works in race registering, the bug where horses would not register after 2030 should now be removed
- But this will not be the final fix for it, since it's quite buggy now where it spawns too many races too close to eachother
- Put fail-safes for stables that want to liquidate, and for now give them a cash injection, since all stables liquidating were causing major problems.
- Moved training, race register and auction register to weekly cycles, this makes the overall sim much more performant
- Added more indexes to new functions we have put it, making them more efficient
- Changing how valuation of horses is done, it was going a bit crazy for some horses
Fixed
- When registering for a race, and it got full, it got removed from the race register panel, and you could not deregister
- Fixed crash when going to an auction straight from the auction screen
Patch 0.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
