Improved

- Changed how the registration for CPU works in race registering, the bug where horses would not register after 2030 should now be removed

- But this will not be the final fix for it, since it's quite buggy now where it spawns too many races too close to eachother

- Put fail-safes for stables that want to liquidate, and for now give them a cash injection, since all stables liquidating were causing major problems.

- Moved training, race register and auction register to weekly cycles, this makes the overall sim much more performant

- Added more indexes to new functions we have put it, making them more efficient

- Changing how valuation of horses is done, it was going a bit crazy for some horses



Fixed

- When registering for a race, and it got full, it got removed from the race register panel, and you could not deregister

- Fixed crash when going to an auction straight from the auction screen