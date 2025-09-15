 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19987490 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Calling all RAMheads!!!

We are thrilled to announce that after just under a year of Early Access, RAM: Random Access Mayhem is finished!

Added to the 1.0 version are:

  • 2 New Bots

  • 20+ New Levels

  • Final Boss

  • Full storyline

  • New side quests

To all those that played during Early Access, reported bugs, and gave feedback: Thank you.

We could not have done this without your support and excitement. To celebrate, we have made a final devlog which shows the development of the remaining bots, so make sure you check that out when it goes live later today!

We will continue to monitor for bugs and issues that pop up, so please keep reporting them over on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/rYZMgespCC

We also have released a Supporter Pack for those that want to chip in a little more:

Once again, thank you all, and we hope you enjoy your time in the full version of RAM.

- Xylem Studios

