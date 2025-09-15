 Skip to content
15 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
The coveted day we’ve all been waiting for has finally come. No, I’m not a Human is available to buy, play, dread and contemplate over. Step into the anxiety-ridden world on a brink of apocalypse – and be the witness to its final breath.



What’s on offer? Glad you’ve asked:
  • Dozens upon dozens of guests – repulsive, broken, cunning, lonely, hopeful, alluring… yet human?
  • Multiple endings – things will end either way, but how? That depends entirely on your decisions;
  • Gadgets, tools, consumables – you’re going to need all and any help to get through the end days;
  • Slew of achievements – some celebrate the simple things, while the others provide substantial challenge for your playthrough;
  • Plenty of secrets – not everything is revealed, nor are you on rails. To uncover everything, keep your brain on, and your eyes open.

But, seriously, you should just go and play the game! Especially since it’s on a 10% discount for the next couple weeks.



From the outside, the final release of No, I’m not a Human probably didn’t take too long. But to us it felt like eternity. And we’re so grateful for all the support you’ve shown to the game before it even came out.
Have fun (or rather fun dread)!

Trioskaz & CRITICAL REFLEX

