We’re bringing you new features that improve strategy, visibility, and planning in both Town and Land operations!

Rebalanced Fuel Bidding amounts to make the competition more exciting and fair.

Fixed several bugs for smoother gameplay.

Performance optimizations across Town and Land scenes for a faster, more stable experience.

Town UI Upgrade Tracking

A new Upgrades Overview UI has been added under the Players Panel in the Town scene.

Now you can see which upgrades each player has purchased.

This helps you plan your land operation more effectively.

You’ll also gain valuable insights into your enemies’ strategies before heading out.

Player Attack & Status Panel

Attacks are one of the most important parts of the game, and now you have full visibility with the new Details Panel (TAB):