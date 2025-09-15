We’re bringing you new features that improve strategy, visibility, and planning in both Town and Land operations!
Rebalanced Fuel Bidding amounts to make the competition more exciting and fair.
Fixed several bugs for smoother gameplay.
Performance optimizations across Town and Land scenes for a faster, more stable experience.
Town UI Upgrade Tracking
A new Upgrades Overview UI has been added under the Players Panel in the Town scene.
Now you can see which upgrades each player has purchased.
This helps you plan your land operation more effectively.
You’ll also gain valuable insights into your enemies’ strategies before heading out.
Player Attack & Status Panel
Attacks are one of the most important parts of the game, and now you have full visibility with the new Details Panel (TAB):
Press TAB to view which players own which attacks and how many.
Check future Fuel Bidding details and other player stats all in one place.
See who is currently in a land operation and who has returned to Town.
Tip: Enemies in Town cannot be attacked, so plan your strikes wisely!
