15 September 2025 Build 19987391 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re bringing you new features that improve strategy, visibility, and planning in both Town and Land operations!

  • Rebalanced Fuel Bidding amounts to make the competition more exciting and fair.

  • Fixed several bugs for smoother gameplay.

  • Performance optimizations across Town and Land scenes for a faster, more stable experience.

Town UI Upgrade Tracking

A new Upgrades Overview UI has been added under the Players Panel in the Town scene.

  • Now you can see which upgrades each player has purchased.

  • This helps you plan your land operation more effectively.

  • You’ll also gain valuable insights into your enemies’ strategies before heading out.

Player Attack & Status Panel

Attacks are one of the most important parts of the game, and now you have full visibility with the new Details Panel (TAB):

  • Press TAB to view which players own which attacks and how many.

  • Check future Fuel Bidding details and other player stats all in one place.

  • See who is currently in a land operation and who has returned to Town.

  • Tip: Enemies in Town cannot be attacked, so plan your strikes wisely!

