15 September 2025 Build 19987384
Update notes via Steam Community
In Pedro Land DX, the little tutorial clouds present in a couple of the modes have been removed, since they don't match the new controls.
In Pedro Lost Tales, some text for letting players know about the museum lock has been fixed.
In the Pedro Deep Delve mode, I had forgotten that the treasure that I thought was missing was actually in some crates in one of the rooms. That has been fixed. The treasure's current hiding place is in one of the earlier rooms.

I hope you all will still enjoy this game.
- Jared, main developer of Pedro Land DX and Pedro Lost Tales

