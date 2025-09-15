 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19987344 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.10.0

Patch Notes

Sound

  • Fixed so that BGM now plays in Witch’s Garden, Witch’s House, and Green Forest – Deep Forest

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where you could interact with the juicer first when going down to the basement to clean the Witch’s House

  • Fixed so that interaction keys for Roy’s quests (Acts 2 and 3) do not appear during main quest progression

  • Fixed an issue where some object images appeared distorted during main quests

  • Improved structure of the broom shop

  • Fixed typos

  • Added missing translations

System

  • Fixed an issue where “Quick Tool Swap 5” could not be modified in keyboard settings

  • Fixed an issue where key guides were not displayed correctly at jump platforms in Cloud Valley

Level Design

  • Minor placement adjustments

    • Green Forest Waterfall

    • Cloud Valley Upper Area



v5.0.11.0

Patch Notes

Quests

  • Fixed typos

  • Fixed so that progress for Kyla’s repeat part-time job quests is now visible

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> was not progressing properly

Level Design

  • Adjusted some behaviors of the Pompom creature

Known Bugs Being Fixed

  • A bug where controls may occasionally stop working after completing the Cloud Valley Upper and Lower Elevator Repair quests

  • An issue where Encyclopedia rewards that have already been achieved are not properly granted when loading a save

  • An issue where, even if a previous Arden Villager Quest has already been completed, it still shows that the conditions for proceeding with subsequent Arden Villager Quests are not met

