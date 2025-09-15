v5.0.10.0
Patch Notes
Sound
Fixed so that BGM now plays in Witch’s Garden, Witch’s House, and Green Forest – Deep Forest
Scenario
Fixed an issue where you could interact with the juicer first when going down to the basement to clean the Witch’s House
Fixed so that interaction keys for Roy’s quests (Acts 2 and 3) do not appear during main quest progression
Fixed an issue where some object images appeared distorted during main quests
Improved structure of the broom shop
Fixed typos
Added missing translations
System
Fixed an issue where “Quick Tool Swap 5” could not be modified in keyboard settings
Fixed an issue where key guides were not displayed correctly at jump platforms in Cloud Valley
Level Design
Minor placement adjustments
Green Forest Waterfall
Cloud Valley Upper Area
v5.0.11.0
Patch Notes
Quests
Fixed typos
Fixed so that progress for Kyla’s repeat part-time job quests is now visible
Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> was not progressing properly
Level Design
Adjusted some behaviors of the Pompom creature
Known Bugs Being Fixed
A bug where controls may occasionally stop working after completing the Cloud Valley Upper and Lower Elevator Repair quests
An issue where Encyclopedia rewards that have already been achieved are not properly granted when loading a save
An issue where, even if a previous Arden Villager Quest has already been completed, it still shows that the conditions for proceeding with subsequent Arden Villager Quests are not met
