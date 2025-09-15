 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19987238 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More exciting news! DOTS Survivors has been updated to version 1.2.0 which brings proper Steam integration and a few new enemy types.

There are now a total of 12 achievements you can earn in DOTS Survivors, can you earn them all!?

Cloud saves have now been implemented so your game save data stays with you across multiple devices! If you've already been playing on multiple devices, I'd recommend first playing on the device that has made the furthest progress to avoid having save data wiped out.

I've also added a few new enemy types that have some more interesting behavior. See the GIFs below for a little preview of what they do!

