Major 15 September 2025 Build 19987217 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today we’re thrilled to release a brand-new way to experience Hired 2 Die: the Anomaly Farm mode!

This isn’t just a small addition—it’s a completely new way to play. In Anomaly Farm, the rules are twisted, the pressure is higher, and chaos lurks around every corner. Here’s what makes it stand out:

  • Distortions from both maps, A Simple Job and The House Always Wins, now appear together in a single, terrifying setting.

  • Random modifiers shake up the experience every run—expect the unexpected, from slower movement to limited vision, or facing Distortions under harsher conditions.

  • Instead of the usual contracts, this mode is all about a time rush: complete tasks to extend your survival and push your team further.

And the best part? Anomaly Farm is available for free to everyone who already owns the game. No expansions, no extra purchases—just jump in and play.

This is only the beginning. We’ll be watching closely as you explore the farm, share your strategies, and discover just how long you can last when everything is against you.

See you in the fields. Good luck surviving.

— The Hired 2 Die Team

