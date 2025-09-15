 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19987123 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

this patch fixes a bug with the harvesting augment who stopped working. allowed multiple camera inputs (keyboard and mouse), as well as small balance patches for the towers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081301
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3081303
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081304
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link