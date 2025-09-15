Notes

Hello, this is LIFUEL. We found a minor bug and released a quick update. Additionally, in this update, the language settings UI has been adjusted to be more visible.

Bugs

Fixed an issue where the Solidarity module could not be obtained during the Scavenger and Raiders confrontation event.

Fixed an issue where acquiring certain weapon mods, including Runner’s High, and then checking the log record would cause the game to forcibly shut down.

Improvements