 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19987111 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notes

Hello, this is LIFUEL. We found a minor bug and released a quick update. Additionally, in this update, the language settings UI has been adjusted to be more visible.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where the Solidarity module could not be obtained during the Scavenger and Raiders confrontation event.

  • Fixed an issue where acquiring certain weapon mods, including Runner’s High, and then checking the log record would cause the game to forcibly shut down.

Improvements

  • Improved the design of the language settings UI on the title screen to make it easier to see.

  • When using Simplified Chinese, the official channel icon at the bottom now changes to match the dedicated icon.

  • Corrected some English mistranslations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2226731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link