Notes
Hello, this is LIFUEL. We found a minor bug and released a quick update. Additionally, in this update, the language settings UI has been adjusted to be more visible.
Bugs
Fixed an issue where the Solidarity module could not be obtained during the Scavenger and Raiders confrontation event.
Fixed an issue where acquiring certain weapon mods, including Runner’s High, and then checking the log record would cause the game to forcibly shut down.
Improvements
Improved the design of the language settings UI on the title screen to make it easier to see.
When using Simplified Chinese, the official channel icon at the bottom now changes to match the dedicated icon.
Corrected some English mistranslations.
