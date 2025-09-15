🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!

Thanks again to everyone jumping into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback. Your reports are helping us squash bugs fast and smooth out the experience.

We’ve just deployed Version 0.6.5.3, focusing on crash fixes, gameplay stability, and smarter AI behavior. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!



🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes and Stability

• Fixed crash when playing over 50 turns in a tactical battle

• Fixed crash whilst dragging an inventory item and right clicking

• Fixed crash when a player character is on the edge of the tactical battle map and the AI takes the next turn

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes

• Fixed weapons in a character’s pack permanently increasing Focus when saving and loading

• Fixed some tile costs in the tactical battle

• Fixed manual saves being unexpectedly overwritten

• Fixed health sometimes showing as 0 when it was actually slightly above 0

• Fixed issues with accuracy display showing “Out of Range” or “Too Far”

🤖 AI Improvements

• Improved the AI to not be as likely to “conga line”

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, don’t forget to join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!