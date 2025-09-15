Hello everyone, this is a minor update for a few small issues identified since the release of boss rush.



Fixes

A visual fix for a specific boss's death animation, whom would be half-unaffected by the boss rush death effects.

An issue where setting audio too low in Settings wouldn't actually mute audio correctly was fixed.

Clarification was added to the boss rush menu, so that it properly tells the player that pressing (X) or the equivalent input will quit back out to the main title screen, rather than just cancel menus after opening them.

A bug where the cursor over enemy heads, their health bars, and their damage numbers would be misaligned, was fixed.

An issue where achievements wouldn't properly back up the user's boss rush related save files was fixed.

A rare error where, upon finishing the game, and immediately entering a battle in the same instance, the game could soft-lock in very specific circumstances. (For instance, if getting hit by the red frog fire attack).

Bug Reports

Please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/

Thank you for your patience and support!