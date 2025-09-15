Hi renovation fans! 👷👷♀️🛠️
To celebrate the sale of our studio, Freemind Games, we have a great update for you!
From now on, you can renovate the Skatepark! 🛹🛼🛴
A lot of extraordinary, interesting fun awaits you. So what are you waiting for? Let's get to work! 🔥🏃 This is a bonus object that we adding while waiting for Career Mode 🥳
Have fun and let us know what you think of the update!
If you haven't tried the game yet, now is the best time to do so: ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Arena Renovation team
