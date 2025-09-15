Hi renovation fans! 👷👷‍♀️🛠️





To celebrate the sale of our studio, Freemind Games, we have a great update for you!

From now on, you can renovate the Skatepark! 🛹🛼🛴

A lot of extraordinary, interesting fun awaits you. So what are you waiting for? Let's get to work! 🔥🏃 This is a bonus object that we adding while waiting for Career Mode 🥳



Have fun and let us know what you think of the update!

Arena Renovation team