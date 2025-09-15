Campaign Changes

Added a new general XML merging algorithm. Modules can now add new elements to the XMLs or change attributes during merge using unique attributes and XSD-driven metadata. Added missing XSD files (e.g., soln_skins.xsd).

Documented unique attributes for each element in existing XSD files and formatted them.

Modding documentation covering this new XML merging system will be released at a later point.

Introduced a new approach for creating classes that inherit GameModel, enforcing use of the base model rather than inheriting base-model implementations, without breaking mod support.

Added a new capability for MBObjectManager to create objects from an XML node and type name.

Made CampaignTime variables such as CampaignStartTime moddable through CampaignTimeModel. Previously hardcoded, CampaignTime is now exposed as a model with every parameter accessible, allowing modders to override values such as the number and length of days and weeks. In response to the community request by MitchPTI here .

Improved FactionManager moddability by refactoring the class, removing bandit faction checks, and moving related logic to DiplomacyModel. Added three overridable methods in DiplomacyModel: GetShallowDiplomaticStance, GetDefaultDiplomaticStance, and IsAtConstantWar.

Added IFaction.FactionsAtWarWith for easier access to enemy factions. In response to the community request by Spinozart1 here .

Added a new ability to set the starting level of buildings in a settlement via settlements.xml. Since all building types must be added to a town or castle, any building without a specified level in settlements.xml is automatically added with its starting level.

Added a new DefaultHeroAgentLocationModel to manage hero locations at settlements.

Added a new GetPartyStrength function that accepts parameters to compute a party’s “virtual” strength under specified conditions (e.g., calculating its land-attacker strength while the party is currently flying).

Increased the maximum hair type limit from 32 to 64. In response to the community request by conleyc86 here .

Changed MobileParty.RemoveParty() from public to internal to prevent misuse that could lead to crashes for modders. In response to the community request by Carter Drake on the Modding Discord.

Added automatic registration of texts defined in ModuleData/global_strings.xml to the global text manager. Existing GameText variations can now be overridden. In response to the community request by Vombora on the Modding Discord.

Added a new VillageTradeModel to make TradeBoundDistanceLimit modifiable. In response to the community request by Alexander Drakos, svelok, ClayBullet, and NPC99 here .

Added a new ShouldStayInKingdomUntil parameter to control when mercenaries and vassals can leave a kingdom.

Added a new ability to add a crafting piece to a crafting template via XML.

Added new callbacks in CraftedDataView — OnWeaponMeshBuilt, OnHolsterMeshBuilt, and OnHolsterMeshWithWeaponBuilt — allowing modders to modify crafted weapon meshes after they are built. In response to the community request by fedeita here .

Added an option to override Tier levels of uncraftable items (e.g., quivers, bolts, bows, crossbows, armor pieces, shields) via their dedicated XMLs.

Made managed_core_parameters moddable. In response to the community request by KingKilo here .

Made the TradeBound setter public. In response to the community request by Midnightknight here .

Enabled character skills to have multiple character attributes.

Added a new IsSettlementBusy event to settlements to indicate when they are used by issues or quests.

Added a new CustomSettlementComponent for settlements.

Added a couple of functions to PartySizeLimitModel to support clan tier effects.

Added a new GetModel function to CampaignGameStarter to ease model creation and moddability.

Moved the equipment ID used for brides in the marriage scene notification to culture XMLs.

Moved SetCustomName from MobileParty to PartyBase, enabling settlements to have custom names.

Replaced the CalculateHighCourageProbability function with GetSurrenderChance for surrender and bribe calculations of villager, caravan, and bandit parties.

Replaced character creation occupations with objects instead of enums, making the process of defining occupations easier.

Updated MapScreen.cs to work with IInteractablePoint instead of PartyBase.

Updated kingdom IsBanditFaction and IsOutlaw decisions to derive from the ruling clan’s IsBanditFaction and IsOutlaw checks.

Renamed IMapEntity to IInteractablePoint.

Split the Clan.Lords property into AliveLords and DeadLords.

Refactored mobile party creation functions in clan-related code paths.

Refactored the character creation base system.

Refactored the HeroCreator class and updated function names for clarity; moved default assumptions to HeroCreatorModel.

Refactored party creation and renamed custom party component creation functions.

Refactored the building effect system to use increment types (Add / AddFactor) and updated all effect value calculations to use ExplainedNumber for consistent results.

Removed companion templates from the culture XSD.

Removed the hardcoded CultureCode enum for cultures. CultureCode is no longer required to add a new culture.

Removed the RetirementSettlementComponent.

Removed TextObject.Empty, and replaced uses with IsEmpty() and a new TextObject.GetEmpty().

Removed traits affecting the skills of the characters, and assigned skill templates to characters instead of removed traits.

Fixed a bug that caused troop XP variables to reset in various cases by refactoring the TroopRoster class algorithms.

Fixed a bug that prevented defected kingdoms from being shown in the OnClanChangedKingdom event.

Fixed a bug that prevented enums with the Flags attribute from loading correctly.