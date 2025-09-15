New Content
🌿 New Biome: Shardmere
Discover a brand-new region filled with:
▸ New Obelisk tiers
▸ New enemies
▸ New resources
▸ New toolsets
▸ …and more to uncover!
🏹 New Weapon Type: Bow & Arrows
Obtainable from a world trader.
🎬 Intro Cutscene
A cinematic now plays when creating a new world.
🪷 New Point of Interest: Shrine with Four Pedestals
A mysterious shrine with unknown purpose…
📜 Runestone Points of Interest
Ancient stones carrying cryptic messages scattered across the world.
More diverse and elaborate POIs are planned for future updates.
Systems & NPCs
💬 Dialogue System Overhaul
Ally NPCs reworked with expanded dialogue.
Key characters now feature unique conversation sets.
Dev Note: Many players felt Allies were too static—this is the first step toward making them feel alive.
Balance & Progression
🗡️ Quest Simplification
Reduced required mob kill counts.
Removed tasks involving night mobs & the Titan.
Increased gold rewards for quest completion.
Dev Note: Quests should now feel more approachable and rewarding.
⬆️ Level Cap Increased
Maximum character level raised from 20 → 30.
Economy & Trading
🔄 Item-Based Trades
Some Ally traders may now request specific items instead of gold.
Hint: keep an eye out in Shardmere!
Loot
🌟 Unique Rewards from Rare Mobs
Rare enemies now drop exclusive rewards.
Dev Note: Rares should feel exciting, not disappointing.
Fixes
Bosses no longer spawn as Rare Mobs.
(Sure, it was funny to see a gigantic rare boss… but it had to go.)
