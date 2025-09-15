 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986893 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

🌿 New Biome: Shardmere

  • Discover a brand-new region filled with:
    ▸ New Obelisk tiers
    ▸ New enemies
    ▸ New resources
    ▸ New toolsets
    ▸ …and more to uncover!

🏹 New Weapon Type: Bow & Arrows

  • Obtainable from a world trader.

🎬 Intro Cutscene

  • A cinematic now plays when creating a new world.

🪷 New Point of Interest: Shrine with Four Pedestals

  • A mysterious shrine with unknown purpose…

📜 Runestone Points of Interest

  • Ancient stones carrying cryptic messages scattered across the world.

  • More diverse and elaborate POIs are planned for future updates.

Systems & NPCs

💬 Dialogue System Overhaul

  • Ally NPCs reworked with expanded dialogue.

  • Key characters now feature unique conversation sets.
    Dev Note: Many players felt Allies were too static—this is the first step toward making them feel alive.

Balance & Progression

🗡️ Quest Simplification

  • Reduced required mob kill counts.

  • Removed tasks involving night mobs & the Titan.

  • Increased gold rewards for quest completion.
    Dev Note: Quests should now feel more approachable and rewarding.

⬆️ Level Cap Increased

  • Maximum character level raised from 20 → 30.

Economy & Trading

🔄 Item-Based Trades

  • Some Ally traders may now request specific items instead of gold.

  • Hint: keep an eye out in Shardmere!

Loot

🌟 Unique Rewards from Rare Mobs

  • Rare enemies now drop exclusive rewards.
    Dev Note: Rares should feel exciting, not disappointing.

Fixes

  • Bosses no longer spawn as Rare Mobs.
    (Sure, it was funny to see a gigantic rare boss… but it had to go.)

