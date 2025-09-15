Hello Humans,

We’ve got a brand new level lined up for you in today’s update, and what a special update it is!

We’re incredibly excited to announce that Party Animals’ very own Nemo & Otta are joining the Human Fall Flat crew in the game’s first ever crossover event. They’re making their debut in SteamPunk Party, the winning entry from China’s Human Fall Flat University Level Design Competition that took place earlier this year!

As well as introducing these very special guest stars to the Human Fall Flat universe, SteamPunk Party is - ahem - bursting at the steams with a devilish collection of new platforming puzzles for you and your friends to get stuck into.

To ascend the industrial clocktower at the heart of this new level, you’ll have to cautiously traverse conveyor belts, dodge steam jets whooshing out of broken pipes, and hop over wobbly platforms suspended high above the factory landscape. Struggling to reach the next ledge? Perhaps a little toot from the funnel of that steam train over there is just what you need to get moving…

The release of SteamPunk Party brings the official list of Human Fall Flat levels up to a whopping 31 entries! And if that’s not enough for all 55 million of you Humans out there, there are now more than 5,000 unofficial levels to explore in the Workshop too.

Welcome Nemo & Otta, and congratulations once again to our competition winners Yu Yifei, Zhang Jie, Pan Dongjian, Cai Hanxi, and Dai Runyan!

Join the fun with 70% off right now!

You can stay up to date on all the latest Human Fall Flat news on Twitter/X @HumanFallFlat , Discord and YouTube .



